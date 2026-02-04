No Help, Man Carries Father On Shoulder In Madhya Pradesh Hospital

A disturbing scene from Madhya Pradesh's Guna has once again laid bare the harsh realities of government healthcare at the ground level in the state.

Munesh Raghuvanshi, who brought his ailing father Imrat Singh to Guna District Hospital, was left helpless and forced to carry his elderly, unwell father on his shoulder inside the hospital premises because no stretcher or staff support was available.

For long minutes, the son wandered through corridors with his father in his arms, hoping someone would help. No ward boy, no staff member, no attendant stepped forward.

After repeated requests and visible distress, a stretcher was eventually arranged. But the ordeal did not end there.

Munesh placed his father on the stretcher and headed towards the second floor for treatment, only to find the hospital lift shut. With no alternative, he was forced to push and pull the stretcher up the ramp himself, struggling alone.

Even then, no ward boy came to assist, despite the obvious difficulty and the patient's condition.

Hospital records indicate that 15 ward boys are posted at the district hospital. One ward boy is assigned stretcher duty in each of the three shifts, while the remaining are deployed in medical wards.

Munesh said his father is a hypertension patient and had come to the hospital seeking timely treatment.

"I kept roaming inside the hospital carrying my father on my shoulders. I pleaded for help, but no one responded," he said, visibly shaken.

Responding to the incident, Dr Rajkumar Rishishwar, CMHO, said the situation was unacceptable.

"Ward boys should have assisted the patient with the stretcher. An inquiry will be conducted to identify who was on duty at the time. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible," he said.

This is not the first time such an incident has surfaced from the Guna district hospital. Patients and attendants frequently complain about the lack of basic facilities, absence of support staff, and poor on-ground management.