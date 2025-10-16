Video: Hospital Staffer Whips Out Gun, Points It At Medical Officer's Head In Madhya Pradesh

Angry at allegedly being denied his salary, a hospital employee walked up to a medical officer in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district and pointed a gun at him. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and fear among staff and patients.

The man, identified as Manish Najgarh, works as a dresser (someone who dresses wounds, cleans sores and prepares patients for surgery) at a hospital under Kolaras tehsil. In the viral video, a furious Najgarh can be seen approaching the Block Medical Officer (BMO), pulling out a gun and pointing it directly at his head. Startled staff and onlookers can be heard gasping in the background.

Najgarh allegedly did so because he was angry at not being paid his salary for the past 12 months and blamed the BMO for the delay.

Sources said this is not the first time Najgarh has made headlines. He has previously gone viral for his erratic behaviour, including instances of drinking alcohol while on duty.

Najgarh has been suspended and the police have also initiated legal proceedings against him.

"The act of pointing a weapon at a senior officer is completely unacceptable and dangerous," said an official from the district health office. "The hospital employee has been suspended and strict disciplinary and criminal action will follow."

District Chief Health Officer Sanjay Risheshwar dismissed Najgarh's allegations that he had not been given his salary and termed them "baseless and false". "His salary has been released on time till September 2025. The accusations are unfounded. We took immediate cognisance of the incident, and he has been suspended without delay," he said.