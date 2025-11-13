Video: Man Steps Out Of Rs 8 Lakh Car, Steals Newspaper Worth Rs 8

It appears some will go to any length to get their daily dose of the morning news.

In a bizarre incident from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, a man driving a Rs 8-lakh car was caught on camera stealing a newspaper worth just Rs 8 from outside a lawyer's office.

The theft unfolded around 9.55 am on Wednesday at Maharana Pratap Colony on Mahal Road, when advocate Sanjeev Bilgaiya was discussing a case with a colleague inside his law chamber.

CCTV footage shows a Dzire stopping outside the chamber. A man steps out, tries to grab the paper after putting his hand through the gaps in the railing and fails the first time. He tries again, reaching further on this attempt, and succeeds. He then goes and calmly sits in the car.

Advocate Bilgiya filed a complaint and a case has been registered. The police are examining the footage and searching for the newspaper thief.

This isn't, sadly, the first time such a theft has made news. Two men in Gurugram turned heads in 2023 by arriving in a Rs 40-lakh car to steal plants worth Rs 400 placed for the G20 beautification drive.