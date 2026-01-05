Jyotiraditya Scindia's Son Hit His Chest Against Car Sunroof, Condition Stable

Maha Aryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and President of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, hit his chest against the sunroof of a moving car on Monday when he was travelling through the Pichhore Assembly constituency in Shivpuri district.

Although he did not feel any immediate discomfort, he later developed chest pain and was taken to the district hospital.

He underwent multiple medical tests at Shivpuri District Hospital and was kept under observation for about 40 minutes. Doctors later confirmed that his condition was stable and that no serious injury had been found. After treatment, he left for the Tourist Village, where arrangements had been made for his stay.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sanjay Risheshwar said, "Maha Aryaman Scindia had complained of chest pain. An ECG and X-ray were conducted, which showed a muscular injury. He has been advised medication and to wear a support belt. His health will be examined again in the morning."

According to officials, the incident occurred earlier in the day when Maha Aryaman Scindia was attending a youth conference in the Kolaras Assembly constituency and later went to watch a cricket match at a college ground.

He was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, greeting people, when the driver suddenly hit the brakes. This caused his chest to hit the sunroof, resulting in a muscular injury.

Although he did not feel any major discomfort immediately after the incident, he later began experiencing chest pain while travelling towards Pichhore, prompting his hospitalisation.

Following news of his hospitalisation, a large number of BJP workers and Scindia supporters gathered outside the Shivpuri District Hospital. Police personnel were deployed to manage security and crowd control.

Due to the medical incident, Maha Aryaman Scindia's scheduled visit to Chanderi in Ashoknagar district was cancelled. Chanderi MLA Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi informed the waiting crowd that the visit had been postponed due to sudden illness and assured that Maha Aryaman Scindia would return soon.

Mungaoli MLA Brijendra Singh Yadav also confirmed the cancellation of the programme.

Maha Aryaman Scindia had arrived in Shivpuri on Sunday evening on a two-day visit.

A grand roadshow was organised in the district on Sunday, followed by tours of the Kolaras and Pichhore Assembly constituencies on Monday.