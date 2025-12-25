Rape Survivor Attempts Suicide, Names Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader's Family In Note

In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, a woman who had accused Rajat Sharma, son of BJP leader and Shivpuri Municipal Council President Gayatri Sharma, of rape attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills and rat poison, police said.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she was rushed to the medical college hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision.

The woman had filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station on April 14. An FIR was registered on April 30 under various sections, including rape, against Rajat Sharma. Nearly a month later, the accused was granted bail by the High Court.

Before attempting suicide, the woman wrote a six-page suicide note in which she described being subjected to mental harassment and intimidation for the past seven months.

In the note, she blamed Municipal Council President Gayatri Sharma, her husband Sanjay Dubey, and their son Rajat Sharma for pushing her into a state of mental distress.

In her note, the woman wrote, "I am writing this suicide note in full consciousness. The reason for my death is Shivpuri Municipal Council President Gayatri Sharma and her husband Sanjay Sharma. They already knew about my relationship with their son Rajat Sharma. Gayatri Sharma had earlier told me she had no objection and would discuss marriage."

She alleged that Rajat Sharma promised to marry her, while the family simultaneously planned his engagement elsewhere.

The note states that Rajat Sharma's engagement was fixed for April 14, 2025. On April 10, Rajat allegedly told her that she should speak to his mother about marriage. When she approached Gayatri Sharma, the woman claims she was threatened.

"She told me I should learn sacrifice and dedication. Her son was present when she abused me," the note states.

The woman further alleged that she went to the police station on April 14 and waited for five hours, but her complaint was not registered that day. Meanwhile, Rajat Sharma's engagement was held the same day. She alleged that political pressure was put on her to withdraw the complaint.

The note also alleges that after the case became public, she was threatened and pressured to compromise, including being asked to resign in exchange for Rs 50 lakh. She claimed pressure was exerted through politicians, retired officials, and police personnel.

She wrote that she had been repeatedly insulted, threatened, and humiliated over the last seven months, leaving her mentally broken. In the note, she appealed for justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore told NDTV that an FIR was registered in April under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the woman's complaint and that a charge sheet has been filed.

"The case is pending before the court. The suicide note has been seized and further legal action will be taken after recording the woman's statement once her condition stabilises," the police officer said.