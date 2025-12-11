Congress MLA In Madhya Pradesh Receives Death Threat, Video Is Viral

Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district witnessed a dramatic escalation of political tension after a shocking video surfaced, showing the husband of a sarpanch openly threatening to kill Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha. The threat, captured on video as the MLA was returning home from the Assembly, has triggered a major police investigation.

According to Kushwaha, the accused, Prabhat Rawat is the husband of a sarpanch, Pooja Rawat, in his assembly constituency, Pohri. The man had repeatedly called him on the night of December 7 -- first hurling abuses, then issuing brazen death threats.

"I will kill you... I will make you forget politics," Prabhat Rawat can be heard saying in the now-viral recording. He even threatened to "break" his leg and reminded the MLA that even such an assault carries a two-year jail term.

Kushwaha, who stayed on the video call, responded: "I am at home... I am waiting for you".

The entire episode was captured on video while the MLA was travelling in his car. Rawat continued threatening him over phone, warning him that he would "erase him from politics" and that the MLA was "posting too many videos" recently.

Kushwaha later said during the conversation, it felt as though someone was forcing Rawat to speak, but he could not confirm it.

"You have never harmed me, I have never harmed you... Why are you doing this?" the MLA asked during the call.

But instead of responding to the question, the accused continued with abusive language and repeated warnings, allegedly showing clear intent to attack the legislator.

After the MLA filed a complaint, the Shivpuri Police registered a case against the sarpanch's husband. Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore confirmed the development.

"We have received the MLA's complaint. A detailed investigation has been initiated. Whatever truth emerges, strict legal action will follow," he said.

Kushwaha has known sarpanch Pooja Rawat for the past 10 years. The MLA had shot a video highlighting the development works going on in the village panchayat and rural areas, made it public, and raised objections. This reportedly led to threats from Pooja's husband.

The accused, Prabhat Rawat, surrendered in the court on Wednesday, after which the police arrested him. Rawat is a resident of village Singhniwas and has 17 criminal cases registered against him. He has also been externed.

Kushwaha is the only Congress MLA among the five Assembly seats of Shivpuri district, representing Pohri. The MLA alleges that Rawat had earlier posted threatening comments on his Facebook account as well, for which he had lodged a complaint at the Superintendent of Police's office.