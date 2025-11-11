Golgappa Tussle Turns Violent: Water Spill Sparks Street Fight In Madhya Pradesh

What started as a simple splash of water at a golgappa stall in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri turned into a full-blown street fight.

Deepak, Arjun, Amit and Anshul Lodhi had stopped by for golgappas at a stall near the Pichhore police station last week.

The incident started as a conversation with another group, and led to water being spilt and flared tempers. While bystanders stopped the fight that day, the fight resumed two days later.

Pawan, one of the men who was involved in the earlier argument, was returning from the market with his friend Bikash Pal, when the four aforementioned men allegedly blocked their path near the post office.

Words turned into punches, and the fight escalated with more men joining both sides. A video of the fight showed the men kicking each other, hitting each other with belts and throwing stones and bricks at each other.

After bystanders again stopped the fight, both groups went to the police station to file cross-complaints.

Police confirmed that both parties were medically examined and cases have been registered under relevant sections of assault and public disturbance.