Video: Fierce Clash Between 2 Groups In Front Of Police In Madhya Pradesh

The law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district seems to be spiraling out of control, with one disturbing incident after another exposing the growing audacity of criminals.

The latest example of this alarming trend has emerged from the Sehore police station area of Shivpuri, where two groups were caught on camera brutally fighting with sticks right in front of the police. The incident, which occurred in Chitri village on Wedneday night, was reportedly triggered by a dispute over Rs 10,000.

According to information from the Sehore police station, Devi Singh Solanki, a resident of Baderi village, had lent Rs 10,000 to his brother-in-law Balli Vaishya. When he went to collect the money on Wednesday night, a heated argument broke out. Soon, the verbal spat escalated into a violent clash.

Balli Vaishya's three sons - Vikas, Akash, and Golu - also joined the scuffle, while Devi Singh's nephew, Chhotu Parihar, tried to intervene to protect his uncle. In the chaos, Chhotu was attacked with sticks, sustaining a serious head injury. He was rushed to Sehore Hospital and later referred to Gwalior for advanced treatment.

What makes the incident even more shocking is that the entire brawl happened in the presence of Dial 112 police personnel. A video of the incident, now circulating on social media, clearly shows officers standing at the spot as the two sides continue to attack each other with sticks and rods. Later, the police vehicle also left during the incident.

Responding to the incident, officials from the Sehore police station confirmed that the clash took place on Wednesday night. "We have registered a case against both parties and initiated necessary action. The matter is being thoroughly investigated," said a police officer.

