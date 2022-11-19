India International Trade Fair In Delhi Open To Public From Today

The trade fair was open exclusively for business visitors for the first five days.

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, which started from November 14, will be open for the general public from Saturday, an official statement said.

"The timings of the fair from are 10.00 am to 7.30 pm and on November 27 it will be 10.00 am to 4.30 pm," the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said in the statement on Friday.

The organisation said the public is advised to cooperate and plan their visit by purchasing tickets in advance from their originating Metro stations and online through ITPO's website to avoid any inconvenience. Tickets are also available at 67 select Metro stations, except the Supreme Court Metro Station.

There is no sale of entry tickets at Pragati Maidan gates, it added.

Senior citizens and the specially-abled would not require any ticket to visit the fair.

Entry of visitors will be facilitated only through Gate No 4 (on Bhairon Road) and Gate No 10 (Supreme Court Metro Station).

