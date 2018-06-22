Air Force Officers Jump Out Of The Plane, Perform Yoga At 15,000 Feet

Wing Commanders KBS Sanyal and Gajanand Yadav of the Indian Air Force performed Vayu Namaskar and Vayu Padmasan at 15,000 feet.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: June 22, 2018 09:57 IST
The daring duo smiled for the cameras as theye ffortlessly performed the aasana.

New Delhi:  Two Air Force officers jumped out of an airplane and performed yoga postures at 15,000 feet, their way to mark fourth International Yoga Day on Thursday.

Wing Commanders KBS Sanyal and Gajanand Yadav of the Indian Air Force performed Vayu Namaskar and Vayu Padmasan at 15,000 feet, reports news agency ANI.

air force officersWing Commander jumps out of the aircraft to perform yoga

The daring duo smiled for the cameras as they seemed to effortlessly perform the yoga posture in the air.

air force officers yoga

Officer performs Vayu namaskar in the air.

Indian Army personnel also took part in celebrations in the fourth International Day of Yoga at Siachen Base Camp in Leh.

Padma Vibhushan Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev conducted yoga session for the Indian Army at Siachen base camp in Ladakh.

In Rajasthan's Kota, yoga guru Ramdev led the celebrations and created a Guinness World Record with the largest number of people performing yoga together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led over 50,000 volunteers to mark the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun. In his address at Forest Research Institute, the Prime Minister said, "people across the country are welcoming the sun today. From Dehradun to Dublin, there's only Yoga." Indians should be proud of their traditions and only then will the world be proud of them, the Prime Minister said before performing yoga asanas along with thousands of volunteers at the venue.

(With Inputs From ANI)

wing commandersIndian air forceinternational yoga day

