Air Force Officers Jump Out Of The Plane, Perform Yoga At 15,000 Feet

The daring duo smiled for the cameras as theye ffortlessly performed the aasana.

Two Air Force officers jumped out of an airplane and performed yoga postures at 15,000 feet, their way to mark fourth International Yoga Day on Thursday.Wing Commanders KBS Sanyal and Gajanand Yadav of the Indian Air Force performed Vayu Namaskar and Vayu Padmasan at 15,000 feet, reports news agency ANI.

Wing Commander jumps out of the aircraft to perform yoga



The daring duo smiled for the cameras as they seemed to effortlessly perform the yoga posture in the air.

Officer performs Vayu namaskar in the air.