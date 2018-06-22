Air Force Officers Jump Out Of The Plane, Perform Yoga At 15,000 Feet

Wing Commanders KBS Sanyal and Gajanand Yadav of the Indian Air Force performed Vayu Namaskar and Vayu Padmasan at 15,000 feet, reports news agency ANI.
Indian Army personnel also took part in celebrations in the fourth International Day of Yoga at Siachen Base Camp in Leh.
Padma Vibhushan Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev conducted yoga session for the Indian Army at Siachen base camp in Ladakh.
In Rajasthan's Kota, yoga guru Ramdev led the celebrations and created a Guinness World Record with the largest number of people performing yoga together.
CommentsPrime Minister Narendra Modi led over 50,000 volunteers to mark the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun. In his address at Forest Research Institute, the Prime Minister said, "people across the country are welcoming the sun today. From Dehradun to Dublin, there's only Yoga." Indians should be proud of their traditions and only then will the world be proud of them, the Prime Minister said before performing yoga asanas along with thousands of volunteers at the venue.
