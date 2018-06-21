"From Dehradun To Dublin, Yoga Is Everywhere": Top 5 PM Modi Quotes

PM Modi addresses a gathering on International Yoga Day in Dehradun.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led over 50,000 volunteers in Dehradun today morning to mark the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations. In his address at Forest Research Institute, the Prime Minister said, "people across the country are welcoming the sun today. From Dehradun to Dublin, there's only Yoga." Indians should be proud of their traditions and only then will the world be proud of them, the Prime Minister said before performing yoga asanas along with thousands of volunteers at the venue.