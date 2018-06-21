"From Dehradun To Dublin, Yoga Is Everywhere": Top 5 PM Modi Quotes

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over 50,000 people are participating in International Yoga Day event at Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 21, 2018 07:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

PM Modi addresses a gathering on International Yoga Day in Dehradun.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi led over 50,000 volunteers in Dehradun today morning to mark the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations. In his address at Forest Research Institute, the Prime Minister said, "people across the country are welcoming the sun today. From Dehradun to Dublin, there's only Yoga." Indians should be proud of their traditions and only then will the world be proud of them, the Prime Minister said before performing yoga asanas along with thousands of volunteers at the venue.
Here are top 5 quotes from PM Modi on International Yoga Day:
  1. The world has embraced yoga and glimpses of this can be seen in the manner in which International Day of Yoga has been marked every year. In fact, Yoga Day has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being.
  2. From Dehradun to Dublin, Shanghai to Chicago, Jakarta to Johannesburg yoga has become a positive influence in lives of millions.
  3. Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, it is constant yet evolving. It has the best of our past and presents and a ray of hope for our future. In yoga, we have the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in our society.
  4. The way to lead a calm, creative and content life is yoga. It can show the way in defeating tensions and mindless anxiety. Instead of dividing, yoga unites. Instead of further animosity, yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, yoga heals.
  5. If we regularly practice pranyam and asanas, we can minimise illness around us. Yoga plays an important role in promoting health. I urge all the people in the nation to practice yoga and those too who have never tried it.


Comments

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

International Yoga Dayyoga dayNarendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartrip

................................ Advertisement ................................