"From Dehradun To Dublin, Yoga Is Everywhere": Top 5 PM Modi Quotes

PM Modi addresses a gathering on International Yoga Day in Dehradun.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led over 50,000 volunteers in Dehradun today morning to mark the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations. In his address at Forest Research Institute, the Prime Minister said, "people across the country are welcoming the sun today. From Dehradun to Dublin, there's only Yoga." Indians should be proud of their traditions and only then will the world be proud of them, the Prime Minister said before performing yoga asanas along with thousands of volunteers at the venue.
Here are top 5 quotes from PM Modi on International Yoga Day:
The world has embraced yoga and glimpses of this can be seen in the manner in which International Day of Yoga has been marked every year. In fact, Yoga Day has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being.
Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, it is constant yet evolving. It has the best of our past and presents and a ray of hope for our future. In yoga, we have the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in our society.
The way to lead a calm, creative and content life is yoga. It can show the way in defeating tensions and mindless anxiety. Instead of dividing, yoga unites. Instead of further animosity, yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, yoga heals.
If we regularly practice pranyam and asanas, we can minimise illness around us. Yoga plays an important role in promoting health. I urge all the people in the nation to practice yoga and those too who have never tried it.