International Yoga Day 2018 Live Updates: PM Modi To Lead Celebrations In Dehradun In the run-up to International Yoga Day, PM Modi has taken to social media to share the intricacies of various asanas.

International Yoga Day 2018: PM Modi will perform Yoga along with around 50,000 volunteers (File Photo) New Delhi:



Here are the live updates of International Yoga Day celebrations:



International Yoga Day celebrations will be led in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lead an estimated 50, 000 volunteers in Dehradun to mark the fourth anniversary of the occasion. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with several Union Ministers will also be part of similar events across the country. In the run-up to International Yoga Day, PM Modi has taken to social media to share the intricacies of various asanas. He has also shared pictures of people performing yoga, at various locations across the world.The event in Dehradun will be held at the Forest Research Institute, which has been spruced up and security across Dehradun tightened. PM Modi was welcomed at the Dehradun airport by Uttarakhand Governor Krishna Kant Paul, Chief Minister TS Rawat and other leaders and officials. PM Modi will arrive at the venue around 6.30 am and address the gathering before doing yoga along with those assembled there. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad will take part in yoga events in Lucknow, Nagpur, Chennai, Rudraprayag, Hajipur and Patna respectively. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be present in Mumbai at a yoga event organized by a non-profit run by BJP's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present on the occasion.