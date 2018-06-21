International Yoga Day: Shilpa Shetty Teaches Us The Simplest Yoga Asana. Take Notes

Dear Instafam , Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you WILL have control over your LIFE and MIND. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis/channels, your mind and blood ,but that cleansing process translates into energy.. SHAKTI.. This power helps you positively manifest your AURA, RELATIONSHIPS,SELF-AWARENESS and GOALS. This International Yoga day start with Pranayama.. Welcome the NEW you. Inhale the future, Exhale the past..Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to @narendramodi ji who leads and inspires by example. and @ra_rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately #humfittohindiafit With gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra #internationalyogaday #yogini #power #shakti #gratitude #startyoga #swasthrahomastraho #benefits #pranayama #breathe #yoga

