International Yoga Day: Shilpa Shetty Teaches Us The Simplest Yoga Asana. Take Notes

"This International Yoga day start with pranayama. Welcome the new you. Inhale the future, exhale the past. Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to Narendra Modi ji who leads and inspires by example and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately," Shilpa added.
Dear Instafam , Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you WILL have control over your LIFE and MIND. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis/channels, your mind and blood ,but that cleansing process translates into energy.. SHAKTI.. This power helps you positively manifest your AURA, RELATIONSHIPS,SELF-AWARENESS and GOALS. This International Yoga day start with Pranayama.. Welcome the NEW you. Inhale the future, Exhale the past..Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to @narendramodi ji who leads and inspires by example. and @ra_rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately #humfittohindiafit With gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra #internationalyogaday #yogini #power #shakti #gratitude #startyoga #swasthrahomastraho #benefits #pranayama #breathe #yoga
For the 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' challenge (started by union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore) also, Shilpa had done a version of Surya Namaskar. "This is my favourite new 2.0 version of the Surya Namaskar a full body workout. 8 of these (done correctly) will make you break into a sweat and burn those unwanted calories," she captioned her post.
#Challenge accepted @babitaphogatofficial .Great initiative by @ra_rathore This is my favourite new 2.0 version of the #suryanamaskar a full body workout. 8 of these ( done correctly ) will make you break into a sweat and burn those unwanted #calories. Start today #nevertoolatetostart #getfitindia . Tagging @actormaddy @madhuridixitnene @sanjeevkapoor @shahidkapoor @karanjohar #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge #swasthrahomastraho #yoga #yogi #fitness
"They say..Consistency is the key to Mastery..Discipline isn't glamorous but will always be effective in the long run. 15 yrs ago affected with a C4 C5 neck injury (and thought I would never be able attempt this) .. but kept at it.. consistently..Cause I am a warrior.. aiming to hit the bullseye with the #bowarrowpose Ahem! Video courtesy : @rajkundra9 ( consistently fab) #bowarrowpincha #yogacrazy #yogini #gratitude #consistency #discipline #instagood #saturday #readyforsundaybinge #nevergiveup
Since you only see the #Bingeing, thought I'll show you the #Prep before #sundaybinge tomw.#Bakasana on a BosuWorking to kill the caloriesCouldn't do a Bakasana until a year ago on the floor.. today I can do it on a #bosuball 3 prerequisites to achieve your goal( in life!) 1) Balance 2) Focus 3) Dedication #nothingisimpossible #balance #coreworkout #killingit #gymfit #instagood #cray #strength #gratitude #fitness #motivation #exercise #swasthrahomastraho
Stung by the Scorpion Taken me 4 months to nail this one.. with all my issues! When you put your aligned mind ,heart and soul into it ,nothing is impossible . Yaaay!! Thankyou @sairajyoga for being the best #guru ever On to the next pose#scorpionpose #determined #yogalover #yogisofinstagram #instapic #picoftheday #nothingisimpossible #nevertoolate #happiness #gratitude #bethetribe #swasthrahomastraho
Shilpa Shetty is currently in London. She is married to businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. She had done films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is also known for her famously indulgent weekend binge sessions - 'Sunday Binge.'