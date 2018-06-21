International Yoga Day: Shilpa Shetty Teaches Us The Simplest Yoga Asana. Take Notes

Shilpa Shetty has been religiously practicing yoga for several years now

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 21, 2018 09:56 IST
Shilpa Shetty performs pranayama on International Yoga Day (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. She has explained the benefits of pranayama with a video
  2. This International Yoga Day, start with pranayama: Shilpa
  3. Shilpa has released many videos of yoga asanas
Shilpa Shetty has been religiously practicing yoga for several years now, proof of which are plenty on her Instagram account. She is indeed a yoga expert and has also released many videos of yoga asanas. This International Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty teaches us to get rid of the complex asanas and perform pranayama instead for a healthy lifestyle. She has explained the benefits of pranayama with a video of herself and wrote, "Dear Instafam, pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you will have control over your life and mind."

"This International Yoga day start with pranayama. Welcome the new you. Inhale the future, exhale the past. Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to Narendra Modi ji who leads and inspires by example and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately," Shilpa added.

Watch Shilpa perform pranayama. Take tips too.
 
 

Dear Instafam , Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you WILL have control over your LIFE and MIND. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis/channels, your mind and blood ,but that cleansing process translates into energy.. SHAKTI.. This power helps you positively manifest your AURA, RELATIONSHIPS,SELF-AWARENESS and GOALS. This International Yoga day start with Pranayama.. Welcome the NEW you. Inhale the future, Exhale the past..Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to @narendramodi ji who leads and inspires by example. and @ra_rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately #humfittohindiafit With gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra #internationalyogaday #yogini #power #shakti #gratitude #startyoga #swasthrahomastraho #benefits #pranayama #breathe #yoga

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on



For the 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' challenge (started by union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore) also, Shilpa had done a version of Surya Namaskar. "This is my favourite new 2.0 version of the Surya Namaskar a full body workout. 8 of these (done correctly) will make you break into a sweat and burn those unwanted calories," she captioned her post.
 


Meantime, here are some of the other videos and picture of Shilpa doing yoga.
 

 
 


Shilpa Shetty is currently in London. She is married to businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. She had done films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is also known for her famously indulgent weekend binge sessions - 'Sunday Binge.'
 

