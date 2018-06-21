International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut Performs Yoga In London. See Pics

#KanganaRanaut shows her dedication towards #Yoga on #InternationalYogaDay2018 & encourages everyone to adopt Yoga as a lifestyle & a way to spiritual awakening. #YogaDay2018 #WorldYogaDay #internationalyogaday

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Jun 20, 2018 at 6:47pm PDT