International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut Performs Yoga In London. See Pics

Actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated International Yoga Day in London, where she is currently filming Mental Hai Kya. Pictures and video of Kangana performing yoga at London's Hyde Park have been shared by the actress' official fan club on Instagram. "Kangana Ranaut shows her dedication towards yoga on International Yoga Day 2018 and encourages everyone to adopt yoga as a lifestyle and a way to spiritual awakening," read the caption. In another post, Kangana can be seen doing the chakrasan. "Kangana Ranaut practicing the ancient science of yoga on International Yoga Day. The key to practice yoga is patience & stillness," the post states.
Highlights
- Kangana encouraged everyone to adopt yoga as a lifestyle
- In another post, she can be seen doing the chakrasan
- She had earlier said that yoga is a gift for her
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's yoga asanas.
(She's definitely set fitness goals high).
A couple of years ago on International Yoga Day, Kangana Ranaut had revealed that she swears by yoga and it has changed her life. In an interview to Vogue magazine, Kangana said, "Yoga is a gift and I actually think that I have survived due to it. Through meditation, pranayama and yoga postures, I could vent out a lot of restless energy. It brought a lot of spiritual and physical balance in me and I think it helped me gain qualities like perseverance and patience or controlling my impulses. I think I lasted and survived and could achieve all I have because of yoga." She is a fitness enthusiast and never misses her gym sessions too.
CommentsKangana Ranaut's next film is Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and is expected to hit the screens later this year while a release date for the work-in-progress Mental Hai Kya hasn't been announced as of yet.
