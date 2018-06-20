Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut Is Having A Gala Time In London. Here's Proof

#Repost @kanika.d (@get_repost) Mentals night out... #Mentalhaikya #aboutlastnight @team_kangana_ranaut #prakashkovelamudi @ruchikaakapoor .. Let there be laughter in a glass of wine..let there be madness in the toffee desserts.. have a gin cocktail that makes u insane ...to find that one melody that keeps u sane!

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Jun 19, 2018 at 2:09am PDT