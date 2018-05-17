On The Sets Of Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut Looks Thrice As Nice

A new day on the sets of upcoming film Mental Hai Kya brought with it there different looks of lead actress Kangana Ranaut. The 31-year-old actress was shooting for the Prakash Kovelamudi-directed film in Mumbai along with her co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Amyra Dastur. On Thursday, we spotted Kangana wearing three different outfits ranging from quirky to chic, which could be from Kangana's personl wardrobe or courtesy of the film's costume department. Kangana wore a nice checked-dress (a must have), quirky striped tee with checked skirt and finally a statement tee with shorts. Mental Hai Kya went on floors earlier this week.
The cast of Mental Hai Kya was announced in March this year. Rajkummar Rao and Kangana have co-starred in 2014 film Queen before this. "It's an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after Queen along with Ekta Kapoor (producer) so it's going to be lot of fun," Rajkummar Rao told news agency IANS in March.
CommentsEarlier, Kangana told mid-day that she signed the film for its "unique script" and to "break the stigma around it (mental illness)." She had said: "I realised there was so much stigma attached to being different. 'Mental' or 'psycho' were the terms used to shame me, but these can't be used casually as swear words."
A release date hasn't been set for Mental Hai Kya yet.