Kangana Ranaut 'First And Only Choice' For Mental Hai Kya, Makers Confirm After Kareena Rumour

Highlights
- The makers also said that the film's script came to them 6 months ago
- Kangana came onboard after hearing the first narration
- Mental Hai Kya also stars Rajkummar Rao
The first posters of Kangana and Rajkummar's film have been an instant hit with the Internet. It is a dark comedy, which will address the stigmas attached to mental illness. Mental Hai Kya reunites Kangana and Rajkummar after 2014's Queen. Of the film and his co-star, Rajkummar told news agency IANS: "It's an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after Queen along with Ekta Kapoor so it's going to be lot of fun."
Here are some posters of Mental Hai Kya, which impressed the Internet when it initially released:
It's time to bring out the crazy in you..
Because Sanity is overrated! Here's presenting the first look of #MentalHaiKya starring #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao
#KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao are Killing it... Quite literally!
Presenting #MentalHaiKyaLook3
