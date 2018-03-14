Kangana Ranaut 'First And Only Choice' For Mental Hai Kya, Makers Confirm After Kareena Rumour

"Kangana and Rajkummar Rao have been our first choices," the makers of Mental Hai Kya said

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 14, 2018 11:25 IST
Kangana Ranaut in Mental Hai Kya. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The makers also said that the film's script came to them 6 months ago
  2. Kangana came onboard after hearing the first narration
  3. Mental Hai Kya also stars Rajkummar Rao
"Kangana Ranaut was always the first choice for Mental Hai Kya," read a statement from producer Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. A day after the reports of Kareena Kapoor being the first choice for the lead role in Mental Hai Kya circulated on the Internet, the makers released a statement saying that Kangana was "the first and only choice for the film." The filmmakers added: "Mental Hai Kya is a completely different script, which was written only last year. Balaji heard the script just six months back and green lit the project. Kangana Ranaut was always the first and only choice for the film, and we are happy that she said yes to it soon after hearing the first narration. Kangana and Rajkummar Rao have been our first choices for the role."

The first posters of Kangana and Rajkummar's film have been an instant hit with the Internet. It is a dark comedy, which will address the stigmas attached to mental illness. Mental Hai Kya reunites Kangana and Rajkummar after 2014's Queen. Of the film and his co-star, Rajkummar told news agency IANS: "It's an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after Queen along with Ekta Kapoor so it's going to be lot of fun."

Here are some posters of Mental Hai Kya, which impressed the Internet when it initially released:
 
 

Mental Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, who made the National Award-winning Telugu film Bommalata (2004).

(With inputs from IANS)

