Mental Hai Kya Actress Kangana Ranaut Says The Term 'Mental' Was Used To 'Shame' Her

Kangana Ranaut said that 'mental' cannot be used as a casual swear word and she took up the film to break the stigma around mental illness

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 10, 2018 11:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mental Hai Kya Actress Kangana Ranaut Says The Term 'Mental' Was Used To 'Shame' Her

Kangana Ranaut in Mental Hai Kya. (Image courtesy: Balaji Motion Pictures)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kangana says there's stigma attached to being different
  2. "High time we made individuality aspirational," she said
  3. Mental Hai Kya also stars Rajkummar Rao
Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya is featuring in headlines courtesy of its dark humour posters. Rajkummar Rao told mid-day that he decided to take up the project because of its "unique script" but Kangana said that her reason was personal. "The way my life unfolded in the past few years, I realised there was so much stigma attached to being different. 'Mental' or 'psycho' were the terms used to shame me, but these can't be used casually as swear words. When this script came along, I knew I had to do it to break the stigma around it. High time we made individuality aspirational," she told mid-day.

The posters of Mental Hai Kya appear quirky at first but reflect a darker truth when analysed closely. Like in the fifth and the latest posters of the film, Kangana and Rajkummar's characters are causing self-hurt. "The film deals with mental illness and hallucinations, but Ekta (producer Ekta Kapoor) decided to take this route," Kangana told mid-day.
 

This poster of the film depicts the lead characters' suicidal tendencies:
 

Comments
Of how her film deals with mental illness, Kangana said: "We won't show people as pitiable, sympathy-seeking characters. We'll portray the issue with sensitivity. The film takes a stand against equating individuality with madness."

Mental Hai Kya is Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after Queen, which released in 2014.

Trending

mental hai kyakangana ranautkangana mental hai kya film

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links

................................ Advertisement ................................