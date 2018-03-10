Mental Hai Kya Actress Kangana Ranaut Says The Term 'Mental' Was Used To 'Shame' Her

Highlights
The posters of Mental Hai Kya appear quirky at first but reflect a darker truth when analysed closely. Like in the fifth and the latest posters of the film, Kangana and Rajkummar's characters are causing self-hurt. "The film deals with mental illness and hallucinations, but Ekta (producer Ekta Kapoor) decided to take this route," Kangana told mid-day.
This poster of the film depicts the lead characters' suicidal tendencies:
Mental Hai Kya is Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after Queen, which released in 2014.