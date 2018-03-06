Mental Hai Kya?: 'Kangana Ranaut Is A Powerhouse Performer,' Says Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao says that his Mental Hai Kya? co-star Kangana Ranaut is "a powerhouse performer," reports news agency IANS. The Trapped actor is collaborating with Kangana again after 2014's Queen. "It's an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after Queen along with Ekta Kapoor (producer) so it's going to be lot of fun," he told IANS. The first looks of Rajkummar and Kangana from Mental Hai Kya? were shared online by the filmmakers on Monday and they instantly went crazy (pun unintended) viral.
Very few details of Mental Hai Kya? have be made public. When asked about the film's additional cast, Rajkummar told IANS: "As of now, me and Kangana are there in the film and to see who all are there in the film, audience have to watch the movie."
Apart from Mental Hai Kya?, Rajkummar Rao has several more projects in the pipeline such as Omerta, Fanne Khan, Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and 5 Weddings. In 2017 too, Rajkummar Rao appeared in four films and one cameo in Raabta.
Of handling several projects at a time, Rajkummar Rao said: "I don't keep a count. I think media will tell me how many films I have done in 2018 same as they did in 2017. So, let's see how it goes but I don't really keep a count. I love doing interesting work."
