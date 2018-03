Mental Hai Kya?: 'Kangana Ranaut Is A Powerhouse Performer,' Says Rajkummar Rao

Highlights Rajkummar and Kangana are collaborating for the second time Rajkummar says that the script of Mental Hai Kya? is "amazing" The first looks of Rajkummar and Kangana were released on Monday

Actor Rajkummar Rao says that hisco-star Kangana Ranaut is "a powerhouse performer," reports news agency IANS. Theactor is collaborating with Kangana again after 2014's. "It's an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together afteralong with Ekta Kapoor (producer) so it's going to be lot of fun," he told IANS. The first looks of Rajkummar and Kangana from Mental Hai Kya? were shared online by the filmmakers on Monday and they instantly went crazy (pun unintended) viral.Take a look at the posters ofVery few details ofhave be made public. When asked about the film's additional cast, Rajkummar told IANS: "As of now, me and Kangana are there in the film and to see who all are there in the film, audience have to watch the movie."Apart from, Rajkummar Rao has several more projects in the pipeline such asand. In 2017 too, Rajkummar Rao appeared in four films and one cameo inOf handling several projects at a time, Rajkummar Rao said: "I don't keep a count. I think media will tell me how many films I have done in 2018 same as they did in 2017. So, let's see how it goes but I don't really keep a count. I love doing interesting work." Rajkummar Rao's big screen appearance was inwhile he was also seen in web-series(With inputs from IANS)