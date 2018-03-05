Next Up For Kangana Ranaut And Rajkummar Rao, Mental Hai Kya

Highlights
- Kangana and Rajkummar were last paired in Queen
- "Crazy is the new normal," wrote Rajkummar Rao
- Ekta Kapoor unveiled the first look posters of Mental Hai Kya
Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post:
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's look from the film. From the picture, it can be ascertained that Kangana is sporting a boy cut hairdo, which surely brings back memories from her film Tanu Weds Manu Returns.
And, here's what Rajkummar Rao has shared on Instagram.
Crazy is the new normal. #MentalHaiKya with immensely talented #KanganaRanaut & my fav @ektaravikapoor. Let's begin this mental ride @ShaileshRSingh @balajimotionpic @RuchikaaKapoor @KarmaFeatures @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon. Crazy is the new normal. #MentalHaiKya with immensely talented #KanganaRanaut & my fav @ektaravikapoor. Let's begin this mental ride #ShaileshSingh @ruchikaakapoor @kanika.d and our brilliant director #Prakash.
Mental Hai Kya will be helmed by Telugu director Prakash Kovelamudi of Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero fame, reported news agency IANS.
(With inputs from IANS)