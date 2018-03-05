Next Up For Kangana Ranaut And Rajkummar Rao, Mental Hai Kya

Mental Hai Kya brings together Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut after Queen

Kangana and Rajkummar were last seen together in 2014's Queen (Image courtesy - ektaravikapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kangana and Rajkummar were last paired in Queen
  2. "Crazy is the new normal," wrote Rajkummar Rao
  3. Ekta Kapoor unveiled the first look posters of Mental Hai Kya
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are up for a 'mental ride' in their forthcoming film Mental Hai Kya. The duo, who was last seen together in Vikas Bahl's Queen, is set to be paired again in the Prakash Kovelamudi-directed film. Ekta Kapoor, who is also producing the film unveiled the first look posters on her Instagram and wrote: "Accept your madness with nonchalance! Normal is boring! Take it as a compliment if someone asks Mental Hai Kya." Rajkummar Rao also shared the first look poster featuring him on his Instagram and wrote, "Crazy is the new normal. Mental Hai Kya with immensely talented Kangana Ranaut & my favourite Ekta Kapoor. Let's begin this mental ride Shailesh R Singh, Balaji Motion Pictures, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Karma Features, Kanika Dhillon and our brilliant director Prakash Kovelamudi." In the picture, Rajkummar is seen pointing his fingers (inked to appear as eyeballs) to his eyes.

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post:
 


Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's look from the film. From the picture, it can be ascertained that Kangana is sporting a boy cut hairdo, which surely brings back memories from her film Tanu Weds Manu Returns.
 


And, here's what Rajkummar Rao has shared on Instagram.
 


Mental Hai Kya will be helmed by Telugu director Prakash Kovelamudi of Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero fame, reported news agency IANS.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for her much-awaited film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Rajkummar Rao has an interesting line-up of projects such as Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, Omerta and Fanne Khan.

(With inputs from IANS)

