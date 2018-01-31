Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor Wrap Stree's First Schedule. See Post

Highlights
- Rajkummar Rao wrapped the first schedule of Stree
- Stree also stars Shraddha Kapoor
- The film will be a horror-comedy, revealed Shraddha
Finished the first schedule of #Stree in this beautiful town. #Chanderi. Had so much fun, with the most amazing team @ShraddhaKapoor@amarkaushik@rajndk#Dinoo@MaddockFilms@rajnidimoru. Can't wait for u guys to watch it soon. pic.twitter.com/n7fZvXlgZH— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 30, 2018
A few days ago, Stree stars Shraddha and Rajkummar posted a cute picture, featuring themselves and revealed that their upcoming film will be a laugh riot as it's a horror-comedy while Rajkummar sharing the details of the film, wrote: "Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy."
See the posts shared by Shraddha and Rajkummar.
Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo@MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can't wait to begin.— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 6, 2017
Recently, Dinesh Vijan, who is currently working on his production venture Stree, said that actress Shraddha Kapoor has a quirkiness which has not yet been explored. On casting Shraddha and actor Rajkummar Rao for Stree, Vijan told news agency IANS: "I wanted to work with Rajkummar for a while and I had met Shraddha on a flight and I believed that she had this quirkiness which I feel has not been explored." Vijan believes Shraddha will be remembered for her role in Stree.
Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Haseena Parkar, will now feature in Saaho, which is also her Tamil debut and Prabhas' first Hindi film. She also has untitled Saina Nehwal biopic in the pipeline.