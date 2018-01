Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor Wrap Stree's First Schedule. See Post

Highlights Rajkummar Rao wrapped the first schedule of Stree Stree also stars Shraddha Kapoor The film will be a horror-comedy, revealed Shraddha

Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo@MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can't wait to begin. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 6, 2017

Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped the first shooting schedule of, his new horror-comedy, with actress Shraddha Kapoor. Rajkummar announced about's shooting schedule on social media and wrote, "Finished the first schedule ofin this beautiful town. Chanderi. Had so much fun, with the most amazing team Shraddha Kapoor, Amar Kaushik, Raj and DK, Dinesh Vijan. Can't wait for u guys to watch it soon." The 'hilariously scary' movie (as described by the actress earlier) will be Shraddha and Rajkummar's first film together. Rajkummar also posted a picture from the shoot location in Chanderi. This is what he shared about's shooting schedule.A few days ago,stars Shraddha and Rajkummar posted a cute picture, featuring themselves and revealed that their upcoming film will be a laugh riot as it's a horror-comedy while Rajkummar sharing the details of the film, wrote: "Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy."See the posts shared by Shraddha and Rajkummar.Recently, Dinesh Vijan, who is currently working on his production venture, said that actress Shraddha Kapoor has a quirkiness which has not yet been explored. On casting Shraddha and actor Rajkummar Rao for, Vijan told news agency IANS: "I wanted to work with Rajkummar for a while and I had met Shraddha on a flight and I believed that she had this quirkiness which I feel has not been explored." Vijan believes Shraddha will be remembered for her role in 2018 will be a busy year for Rajkummar Rao and full of excitement for his fans, as the actor will star in films such asdirected by Hansal Mehta,with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor,with Nargis Fakhri and also. He was last seen inand critically acclaimed film, for which he received great appreciation.Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in, will now feature in, which is also her Tamil debut and Prabhas' first Hindi film. She also has untitled Saina Nehwal biopic in the pipeline.