Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor Wrap Stree's First Schedule. See Post

Rajkummar Rao finished the first schedule of Stree in Chanderi

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 31, 2018 21:18 IST
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will co-star in Stree. (Image courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rajkummar Rao wrapped the first schedule of Stree
  2. Stree also stars Shraddha Kapoor
  3. The film will be a horror-comedy, revealed Shraddha
Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped the first shooting schedule of Stree, his new horror-comedy, with actress Shraddha Kapoor. Rajkummar announced about Stree's shooting schedule on social media and wrote, "Finished the first schedule of Stree in this beautiful town. Chanderi. Had so much fun, with the most amazing team Shraddha Kapoor, Amar Kaushik, Raj and DK, Dinesh Vijan. Can't wait for u guys to watch it soon." The 'hilariously scary' movie (as described by the actress earlier) will be Shraddha and Rajkummar's first film together. Rajkummar also posted a picture from the shoot location in Chanderi. This is what he shared about Stree's shooting schedule.
 

A few days ago, Stree stars Shraddha and Rajkummar posted a cute picture, featuring themselves and revealed that their upcoming film will be a laugh riot as it's a horror-comedy while Rajkummar sharing the details of the film, wrote: "Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy."

See the posts shared by Shraddha and Rajkummar.
 
 

Recently, Dinesh Vijan, who is currently working on his production venture Stree, said that actress Shraddha Kapoor has a quirkiness which has not yet been explored. On casting Shraddha and actor Rajkummar Rao for Stree, Vijan told news agency IANS: "I wanted to work with Rajkummar for a while and I had met Shraddha on a flight and I believed that she had this quirkiness which I feel has not been explored." Vijan believes Shraddha will be remembered for her role in Stree.

2018 will be a busy year for Rajkummar Rao and full of excitement for his fans, as the actor will star in films such as Omerta directed by Hansal Mehta, Fanne Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, 5 Weddings with Nargis Fakhri and also Love Sonia. He was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi and critically acclaimed film Newton, for which he received great appreciation.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Haseena Parkar, will now feature in Saaho, which is also her Tamil debut and Prabhas' first Hindi film. She also has untitled Saina Nehwal biopic in the pipeline.

