Shraddha Kapoor Will Be 'Remembered For Her Role' In Stree, Says The Producer Shraddha Kapoor's Stree producer Dinesh Vijan said, "I feel her look and the way she is performing in this film is fantastic"

Stree, Vijan told IANS: "I wanted to work with Rajkummar for a while and I had met Shraddha on a flight and I believed that she had this quirkiness which I feel has not been explored." Vijan believes Shraddha will be remembered for her role in Stree, which is helmed by Amar Kaushik.



"I feel that she was itching to do a comedy for a while. And I feel her look and the way she is performing in this film is fantastic. I feel that with this film she will be remembered," Vijan added.



Stree is a horror-comedy. It is being backed by Maddock Films, jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK.



The film is based on an urban legend set in a small village named Chanderi in Bhopal and music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar have scored the album.



For Vijan, Stree is a "clutter breaking" genre of horror-comedy.



"This is a pure home bred horror-comedy based on characters. It is based on characters in a small town called Chanderi. It's based on an urban legend. I just these things excited me... With Golmaal Again what it's done it's genre that is waiting to be further explored," he added.



Vijan's next production venture is Arjun Patiala, a buddy cop film, which also stars Varun Sharma and Kriti Sanon. In the film, Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit will essay the role of a quirky, small-town boy.





