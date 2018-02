Pics Of Kangana Ranaut From Manikarnika Sets Are Viral

Highlights Kangana wears a maroon-coloured heavy sari and gold jewellery Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is based on Rani Laxmibai Kangana pictures from the sets went viral last year also

A post shared by New Kangana Ranaut Fanclub (@kangana12345) on Feb 22, 2018 at 6:07am PST

A post shared by My Life Kangna (@mylifekangna) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:29am PDT

The conceptualise sketch. We got hands on from the workshop session of Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. Shoot begins in the 1 week of June pic.twitter.com/oLTKaCnZpQ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) April 12, 2017

Actress Kangana Ranaut's pictures fromsets have been shared widely on social media by her fan clubs. In the pictures which are viral now, Kangana is seen wearing a maroon-coloured heavyand golden jewellery. The team is reportedly shooting in Junagarh Fort, Bikaner.is based on Rani Laxmibai and Kangana plays the titular. Last year, a couple of other pictures of Kangana , shooting for the film, went viral and also, a sketch of Kangana as Rani Laxmibai, was shared widely on social media by fan clubs of the actress.See Kangana Ranaut's picture fromsets.Here are the other pictures of Kangana and the sketch which went viral.A few days ago, a Rajasthan-based Brahmin outfit demanded that details about Kangana Ranaut'sbe shared so as to prevent distorting of historical facts. The outfits also threatened to protest and not allow shooting in Rajasthan unless "complete information on the historical ground of the story is made available." Of the whole controversy, she told news agency IANS, "There is nothing controversial in It's really bad on our part to even think about creating such controversies for a woman who gave a tough fight to the British rulers while fighting alone for the country's sake." Later, Kamal Jain, the producer the film gave in writing that the movie will not alter historical facts. Kangana Ranaut suffered two injuries while filming Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. In November, she injured her ankle while filming an action sequence at the Mehrangarh Fort and in July, she was severely injured during a sword-fighting sequence., directed by Krish, co-stars Kangana Ranaut with Jisshu Sengupta and Ankita Lokhande. It is expected to release later this year.(With IANS inputs)