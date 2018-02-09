Kangana Ranaut Dismisses Controversy About Manikarnika, Calls It 'Bad On Our Part' Kangana Ranaut said, "It's really bad on our part to even think about creating such controversies"

Actress Kangana Ranaut has lashed out after a Rajasthan-based Brahmin outfit demanded that details about her new film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi - based on Rani Laxmibai - be shared so as to prevent distorting of historical facts. Speaking to news agency IANS, Kangana said, "There is nothing controversial in. It's really bad on our part to even think about creating such controversies for a woman who gave a tough fight to the British rulers while fighting alone for the country's sake.""This movie is sure to instil a feeling of pride among the people," Kangana told IANS, clarifying that there is no love story depicted in the film. The 30-year-old actress also blamed the controversy on people seeking publicity.Kangana Ranaut was speaking at Jodhpur airport, on her way to Bikaner to filmproducer Kamal Jain said in a statement carried by IANS this week: "As responsible filmmakers, we have taken utmost care while portraying Rani Laxmibai's character and have consulted historians and scholars... The film doesn't portray anything objectionable about Rani Laxmibai and nor has the film distorted the history in anyway. The film showcases Rani Laxmibai in a most respectful manner and is an inspirational story which every kid and every member of a family would love to see."Sarva Brahman Mahasabha, the outfit objecting to, has written to the makers threatening to protest and not allow shooting in Rajasthan unless "complete information on the historical ground of the story is made available," reported IANS earlier this week., directed by Krish, co-stars Jisshu Sengupta , Sonu Sood and Ankita Lokhande. Last year, the shooting of "Padmaavat" was forced to move out of Rajasthan after fringe Rajput group Karni Sena disrupted filming in Jaipur's Nahargarh Fort and attacked director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "," based on the legend of a Rajput queen who commits, released on the Republic Day weekend after months of violent protests and threats, including some made against lead actress Deepika Padukone.(With inputs from IANS)