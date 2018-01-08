Before Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, This Rani Of Jhansi Film?

Kangana Ranaut's biopic on Rani Laxmibai may not be the only film on the warrior queen releasing this year. A mid-day report stated that an Indo-British film, Swords And Sceptres (based on Rani Laxmibai) expected to hit the screens before Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The shooting of Swords And Sceptres has already wrapped and the film is currently in post-production. The makers are vying for a March 2018 release. On the other hand, the shooting of Kangana's Manikarnika is currently underway. A source from the unit of Swords And Sceptres told mid-day: "The film's war sequences are mounted on a large scale and need a fair amount of visual effects work. The VFX team has been given a deadline of February end. If they meet the deadline, the movie will release before Kangana's biopic."
Highlights
- Shooting of Manikarnika is currently underway
- Swords And Sceptres is vying for a March 2018 release
- Swords And Sceptres stars Devika Bhise in lead role
"I'm aware that another biopic is being made on the Queen of Jhansi, which has a big Bollywood star featuring in it. But there's enough room for more movies on her." Swords And Sceptres is directed by Swati Bhise.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is directed by Krish and it will be Kangana's first film as producer. Kangana's last few films - Simran and Rangoon - failed to perform at the box office. Manikarnika also stars television actress Ankita Lokhande.