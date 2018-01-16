'Kangana Ranaut Is A Goddess On Set,' Says Manikarnika Co-Star Jisshu Sengupta "Kangana Ranaut is a phenomenal performer and is very supportive towards the entire cast," Manikarnika co-star Jisshu Sengupta said

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is playing Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi , is like a 'true goddess on sets,' her co-star Jisshu Sengupta told news agency IANS. Jisshu, who portrays Gangadhar Rao in the film said, "Working with Kangana has been such a treat. She is like a true goddess on sets. She is always very polite and quite the earnest type. She is a phenomenal performer and is very supportive towards the entire cast." Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta has been part of Hindi films like, Barfi! and. He has completed the first schedule of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and is expected to join the cast in Bikaner, later this month.is believed to be one of Kangana's most ambitious projects.Jisshu will be seen playing the role of Maharaja Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, who married Manikarnika (later renamed Rani Laxmibai), played by Kangana Ranaut.Revealing details about his character and look from the film Jisshu told IANS, "I have done a lot of fictional reading already for my role. The way the director has envisioned this film, I can't wait for it to release and I have to thank Neeta Lulla for the amazing costumes."The film is particularly based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and her fight against the British East India Company, highlighting the famous rebellion of 1857. The Jagarlamudi Radhakrishna-directed film is expected to hit the theatres this year in April.(With IANS inputs)