Viral: Kangana Ranaut's Rani Laxmibai Look From Manikarnika Sets

Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she plays the role of Rani Laxmibai. But, pictures of her, dressed as the warrior, are doing the rounds on the Internet. In the viral pictures, shared by one of Kangana's fan clubs on Instagram, the Queen actress can be seen with a sword, turban and exquisite jewellery. According to reports, team Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is now shooting in Jaipur's Amber Fort. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is written and directed by K Vijayendra Prasad. He has earlier written blockbuster films such as Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The period drama is a biopic on Jhansi's historic ruler Rani Laxmibai, who played a pivotal role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
Highlights
- The viral pictures have been shared by one of Kangana's fan clubs
- Kangana is seen dressed as the warrior
- Manikarnika is written and directed by K Vijayendra Prasad
See the viral pictures of Kangana here.
Several months ago, a sketch of Kangana as Rani Laxmibai, was shared widely on social media by fan clubs of the actress.
The conceptualise sketch. We got hands on from the workshop session of Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. Shoot begins in the 1 week of June pic.twitter.com/oLTKaCnZpQ— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) April 12, 2017
In July, Kangana got severely injured while shooting for a sword-fight scene for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She got 15 stitches on her forehead and was under medical supervision for a few days. "I am a bit embarrassed to be thrilled to have a battle scar on my face. Also, people from my team have been telling me that it's like that Peshwa teeka that Manikarnika wore. It's a bit dramatic but I am excited that my face was covered in blood and I got a genuine and authentic glimpse of the Queen's life," she told news agency PTI.
Kangana Ranaut has trained herself extensively in horse-riding and sword-fighting for the film. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi also stars television actress Ankita Lokhande. It is scheduled to hit the screens next year in April.