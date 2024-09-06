'Still Waiting For...': Kangana Ranaut Says Release Of 'Emergency' Postponed

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' has been postponed yet again, following opposition from Sikh organisations. The actor-turned-MP made the announcement today, stating that the delay stems from pending certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"With a heavy heart, I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed. We are still waiting for the certification from the censor board. The new release date will be announced soon. Thanks for your understanding and patience," Ms Ranaut posted on X.

The film, co-produced by Kangana's Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, was initially set to release on September 6. However, due to the lack of a censor certificate, Zee Entertainment Enterprises took the matter to the Bombay High Court, seeking intervention to clear the film for release. This legal battle has led to further delays, and with no favourable outcome from the court, the release is now indefinitely postponed.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant any urgent relief in the wake of the directive issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court directing the censor board to consider objections to the movie before certifying it.

What Is The Film About?

The film is based on the Emergency declared by former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, a controversial 21-month period often regarded as one of the darkest chapters in Indian democracy. Ms Ranaut plays the role of Indira Gandhi, and the movie delves into key historical events, including the Emergency itself, Indira Gandhi's assassination, and the rise of the Khalistan movement under Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the 1980s.

The ensemble cast features veteran actors such as Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman. The screenplay has been written by Ranaut, further marking her growing influence as a filmmaker.

While the movie was initially planned for a release last year, various delays - including the scheduling around the upcoming Lok Sabha elections - pushed the release first to June 2024 and then to September. The ongoing certification issues with the CBFC have left the future release date uncertain.

What Are The Objections?

The movie has faced backlash, particularly from the Sikh community. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the highest body responsible for managing Sikh religious institutions, has raised concerns that the film distorts historical facts and misrepresents the Sikh community. Following the release of the trailer, the SGPC, alongside the Akal Takht, demanded an immediate ban on the movie.

A legal notice was issued by the SGPC to the producers, alleging that certain scenes in the trailer were "anti-Sikh" and hurt the sentiments of the community. The SGPC has since reached out to both the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC to seek a ban on the film.