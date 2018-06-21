With 50,000 Volunteers, PM Modi To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations: 10 Updates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead an estimated 50,000 volunteers today in Dehradun to mark the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations while many union ministers with join similar events across the country. The venue of the main event --- the lawns of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) --- have been spruced up and security across Dehradun tightened. PM Modi, who arrived in Dehradun late last evening, was welcomed at the airport by Uttarakhand Governor Krishna Kant Paul, Chief Minister TS Rawat and a host of other leaders and officials. The Prime Minister will arrive at the venue around 6.30 am, address the gathering and then do yoga along with those assembled there.