With 50,000 Volunteers, PM Modi To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations: 10 Updates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead an estimated 50,000 volunteers today in Dehradun to mark the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations while many union ministers with join similar events across the country. The venue of the main event --- the lawns of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) --- have been spruced up and security across Dehradun tightened. PM Modi, who arrived in Dehradun late last evening, was welcomed at the airport by Uttarakhand Governor Krishna Kant Paul, Chief Minister TS Rawat and a host of other leaders and officials. The Prime Minister will arrive at the venue around 6.30 am, address the gathering and then do yoga along with those assembled there.
Here are the top 10 developments to the story
- Greeting yoga enthusiasts across the world on the occasion, PM Modi said that yoga is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind. "Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness", he said.
- In the run-up to International Yoga Day, PM Modi has taken to social media to share the intricacies of various asanas. He has also shared pictures of people performing yoga, at various locations across the world.
- "In a world of excess, yoga promises restraint and balance. In a world suffering from mental stress, it promises calm. In a distracted world, it helps focus. In a world of fear, it promises hope, strength and courage", PM Modi said in a statement.
- Thanking PM Modi for selecting Dehradun to host the main event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister TS Rawat said the move will boost tourism in the state.
- Over 50,000 mats have been spread at the main function venue that has been shut to visitors over the past two days. Nearly 3,000 security personnel are on duty and over 60 CCTV cameras will keep a close watch.
- Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad will take part in yoga events in Lucknow, Nagpur, Chennai, Rudraprayag, Hajipur and Patna respectively.
- Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be present in Mumbai at a yoga event organized by a non-profit run by BJP's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present on the occasion.
- The celebrations are not just limited to India. Personnel of the Indian Navy participating in Malabar military exercises with the Japanese and US navies off Guam in the Pacific Ocean performed yoga on board the warships.
- In December 2014, based on a request from PM Modi, the United Nations General Assembly had declared that June 21 would be observed as International Day of Yoga every year.
- Last year, PM Modi had led the yoga day celebrations in Lucknow. Chandigarh was the host city for the main event in 2016 and the main event for the first International Yoga Day celebrations was New Delhi in 2015.