India Calls For Restraint After Top Iran General Killed In US Strike

After the attack, which killed Qasem Soleimani, India has called for restraint between the US, Iran

After Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in Iraq by the US, resulting in the escalation of tension in the Gulf region early morning today, India said it should be "vital that the situation does not escalate further" and called for restraint between the two countries. Mr Soleimani died in Iraq capital Baghdad after a volley of missiles were fired near the airport just after midnight.

"We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so," the government said in a statement.

After the attack, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of "severe revenge", vowing that "God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped".