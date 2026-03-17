Around 200 US Troops Injured In 7 Countries During Iran War

Around 200 US military personnel have been Injured in seven countries across the Middle East since the start of the US-Israel war against Iran, a US military spokesman said Monday.

"The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and more than 180 troops have already returned to duty," while "10 are categorized as seriously wounded," said Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command.

The injuries took place in countries around the region: Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Hawkins added.

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