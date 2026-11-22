Differences within Andhra Pradesh's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena -- are becoming increasingly visible at the ground level, with the two allies adopting different approaches to the ongoing local body elections.

Chief Minister and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu, during a teleconference with senior party leaders and ministers on Sunday, urged NDA cadres to encourage unanimous elections in Gram Panchayats, emphasising village development over political competition.

His appeal comes even as Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has allowed his party leaders and workers to contest Panchayat elections independently, without any seat-sharing arrangements.

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Stressing the importance of consensus in rural elections, he said, "The political contest is over; Panchayat elections should focus on village development. Unanimous elections should be encouraged."

The government has enhanced financial incentives for unanimous Gram Panchayats to Rs 15 lakh for populations up to 5,000, Rs 25 lakh for populations between 5,001 and 10,000, and Rs 50 lakh for those exceeding 10,000. The incentive applies when both the Sarpanch and all ward members are elected unanimously.

Naidu warned party leaders against allowing personal egos and factional rivalries to divide the organisation.

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However, Jansena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that Jana Sena members wishing to contest Gram Panchayat elections should not face restrictions from their own party. He has ruled out internal seat allocations and established a special help desk to assist candidates facing difficulties.

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The political situation has also become sensitive following the death of Jana Sena activist Munthala Ramajulu during a dispute at Nagulaguttapalli in Kadapa district. The Jana Sena protesters have blamed B Tech Ravi, the TDP in-charge, for Pulivendula and TDP leader Maheshwar Reddy for the death.

Kalyan has ordered an impartial inquiry and assured support to the worker's family.