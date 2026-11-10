"Respect Privacy": C Naidu To Workers On Pawan Kalyan's Separation With Wife

The announcement of separation by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidela has prompted an unusual response from the state's two major rival political camps, with the TDP's iTDP wing and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) issuing instructions to their respective cadres against commenting on the couple's personal matter.

Both ruling and opposition sides came together to prevent the personal announcement from becoming another flashpoint in Andhra Pradesh's politically charged social media environment.

The TDP-affiliated iTDP social media wing issued a warning against personal attacks on political leaders and their families, covering both ruling alliance and opposition leaders. It said inappropriate posts, discussions and comments would not be tolerated and warned of disciplinary action against accounts associated with the organisation.

"Dignity in public discourse is non-negotiable. iTDP will not tolerate personal attacks on anyone, from any side," its message said.

The YSRCP Central Office also issued an official note addressed to party leaders, spokespersons, cadre and social media activists. It asked them to refrain from public statements, online discussions, and sharing content concerning the personal lives of political leaders.

"Please respect privacy and exercise discretion in public communications," the YSRCP communication said. The party also urged its members to maintain dignity and responsibility while engaging in public discourse.

The parallel instructions are significant given the intense political rivalry between the TDP-led ruling alliance and the YSRCP. Pawan Kalyan has frequently been at the centre of political exchanges between the two camps, with personal references sometimes becoming part of public political discourse.

The latest directives indicate that both organisations want their members to avoid turning the separation announcement into a political or social media controversy. The TDP's message also made clear that personal attacks against leaders from either side would not be accepted.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna announced their decision to part ways after 13 years of marriage through a joint statement circulated on Monday night. "After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect," the couple said.

They added that they would remain good friends and devoted parents, stating that their children's happiness and well-being would remain their shared priority. They also requested understanding and respect for their privacy.

The couple married in September 2013 and have two children.

On Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan attended the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the state secretariat.