"Take Credit, But...": PM Modi's Appeal To Political Parties On Women Quota

Calling women representation the need of the hour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to all political parties to come together and ensure 33 per cent representation for women in State Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister said women's leadership is essential for shaping the country's policies.

He highlighted the contribution of women representatives in Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations and said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in Parliament with the aim of strengthening women's representation in politics.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said, "My dear fellow citizens, today in Panchayats, Municipalities, and Municipal Corporations, our women public representatives are guiding the nation in very large numbers, solving local challenges, and providing exceptionally capable and empowering leadership. Keeping this in mind, we passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament. But for one reason or another, in the political arena over the last 40 years, this dream had persistently fallen victim to political games and political battlegrounds."

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"Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, standing under the shadow of the Tricolor, I earnestly appeal to and urge all political parties of our nation: Come forward and celebrate the strength and capability of our women. Step forward in honor of our women, and as swiftly as possible, ensure our mothers and sisters receive 33% representation in the State Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha so that they can actively contribute to shaping India's policies," he said.

Pitching for a consensus on the issue, the Prime Minister asked the political parties to "take credit" for the landmark move and ensure that the women get their due without delay.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed in both Houses of Parliament, but failed to move ahead with implementation after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fell in the Lok Sabha on April 17, not being able to receive the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

The Bill proposed the implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures and delimitation in the Lok Sabha.

While the Centre has linked women' quota to the Delimitation Bill arguing that 33% reservation will be implemented with the increase in the number of seats in Parliament and state legislature, the Opposition is against delimitation and want the women's quota to be implemented in the existing strength of the legislature.