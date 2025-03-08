"High Degree Of Collusivity": Army Chief On Pakistan, China

In a veiled reference to China and Pakistan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said there is a "high degree of collusivity," which must be accepted.

"What it means, as far as I am concerned, the two-front threat is a reality," he said in response to a question on proximity between China and Pakistan during an interactive session at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi.

During the session, he fielded a broad range of questions about the army's preparedness for the future, lessons from ongoing conflicts, the situation in Bangladesh, and at the Line of Actual Control and the Line of Control.

"Now, the second thing that you have brought out is collaboration or the relationship between our western neighbour and Bangladesh.

"As far as I am concerned, since I have said that the epicentre of terrorism is in a particular country, they have a relationship with any of my neighbouring country, I should be looking worried, because as far as I am concerned, the terrorism route can be used from that country also, which is my major concern as of today," Gen Dwivedi said, when asked about reports suggesting growing proximity between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The General said it was "too early" to take a call on the role of Bangladesh, where a change in government may bring about a change in the relationship between it and India.

"Because as far as I am concerned, I am very clear, the present military to military relationship is very strong. And, we exchanging note on regular basis, to avoid any kind of a misgiving," he added.

He was also asked how the Indian Army looked at the Pakistan-China equation.

"What we have to understand is that... we have to be very clear that there is a high degree of collusivity, which we must accept. In terms of the virtual field, it's nearly 100 per cent; in terms of physical, I would say most of the equipment there is of Chinese origin," the Army chief said.

"So, this is the situation as of today, as far as collusivity is concerned. What it means, as far as I am concerned, the two-front threat ... is a reality for me," he said.

In January 2021, the then Army chief Gen M M Naravane too said that when it comes to Pakistan and China, "the threat of collusivity cannot be wished away." General Dwivedi also spoke about the situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since the Special Representative-level (SR-level) meeting in December 2024, following an agreement that was finalised between the two countries last year.

"I think Assassin's Mace has lived through its life. It may not be more relevant today. And, if you see, as far as the terrain of the Himalayas is concerned, the terrain plays a very favourable role as far as India is concerned.

"The second issue is, you may have superiority in anything, but what is important is at the point of application, are you able to amass that kind of resource application, strength and the impact which is required," he said.

"I think that way, Indian Army is adequately poised to take care of that," he said.

The Army chief, however, called for "coexistence, cooperation and coordination" to opine it was not good for the countries to engage in a war.

"Is the war in interest of both the countries? the answer is no. So, what we are looking at is, how can we harmonise... the situation as of today, and manage it till the diplomatic situation come out," he said.

The last Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) and SRs meeting took place in December. After that, the foreign secretary again went to China to witness a "lot of positive signalling" from both sides.

The next WMCC meeting should be taking place soon, he said.

On a query on the Depsang and Demchok areas, the general said the second and third rounds of patrolling have taken place, and both sides are cooperating with each other. "We inform each other, there is no issue at all." Grazing, which was required to be carried out, has been opened up. Whenever there is some kind of a difference, they immediately contact each other, resolve the issue and get over it, he added.

On the current situation along the LoC, the Army chief said that since 2018, terrorist-related incidents were down by 83 per cent, as has recruitment been. The footfall of Amarnath Yatris has increased to 5 lakh, he said.

He said that 60 per cent of terrorists neutralised by Indian armed forces last year were of Pakistan origin. Of the remaining in the valley and south of Pir Panjal, about 80 per cent are Pakistani terrorists, he added.

"So, there is no let up as far as western adversary is concerned," the Army chief said.

All the same, the general batted for "friendly relations" with the neighbour and peace in that country, as well as its transformation from the "epicentre" of terrorism to a stable nation.

He added, "I keep saying, we are always prepared. We will be assertive, but we'll be only aggressive in case we are forced to." On the role of women in the army, the general said, "Yesterday, only I have given the sanction for the Territorial Army to induct women. And we want this number to increase...changes that you will see will be gradual." On the Agnipath scheme, he said, "Let me assure the countrymen that this scheme is proving to be a great success. Creme de la creme coming to us."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)