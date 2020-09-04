Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Top 10 Quotes, Images, Cards You Can Share

Teachers' Day 2020: In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher and the second president of India. An eminent scholar who devoted his life to education and the youth of India, Dr Radhakrishnan had said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day." The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day started from 1962, in honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and all the teachers across the country. Many academicians, scientists and world leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US president, Barack Obama, former presidents Dr Radhakrishnan, Pranab Mukherjee and others rose from ordinary backgrounds through hard work and a zest for learning. Ahead of Teachers' Day tomorrow, here are a few famous quotes of people who are role models across generations. .

Teachers' Day 2020: Swami Vivekananda was one of the first who introduced Indian culture and tradition to the Western world through his famous speech in 1893 at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Teachers' Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys interacting with students. Since he became the Prime Minister, we have seen his many episodes of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', encouraging students before board examinations.

Teachers' Day 2020: Former President Pranab Mukherjee had once told students that "If someone asked me 'Who is your best teacher? I will perhaps say - 'my best teacher was my mother.'" 

Teachers' Day 2020:  Fondly called India's 'Missile man', Dr Kalam was particularly close to young people and he loved to be among students. 
Teachers' Day 2020: Former US President Barack Obama loved to interact with students. He often dropped into schools unannounced to spend time with children. 

Teachers' Day 2020: Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, who once took a bullet for campaigning for girls' education in Pakistan, completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford University in June.

Teachers' Day 2020: One of the most celebrated scientists, Albert Einstein, said he never enjoyed going to school as he "wanted to learn what I wanted to know, but they wanted me to learn for the exam".

Teachers' Day 2020: Poet and novelist Rabindranath Tagore, in his Nobel winning work Gitanjali wrote, "He who has the knowledge has the responsibility to impart it to students."

Teachers' Day 2020: The filmmaker who put Indian cinema on the world map, Satyajit Ray, during his career, worked and trained a number of budding filmmakers.  

Teachers Day 2020: Actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, loves working on children's education in conflict-hit areas of the world

Wish you a Happy Teachers' Day 2020!

