Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Top 10 Quotes, Images, Cards You Can Share

Teachers' Day 2020: In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher and the second president of India. An eminent scholar who devoted his life to education and the youth of India, Dr Radhakrishnan had said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day." The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day started from 1962, in honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and all the teachers across the country. Many academicians, scientists and world leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US president, Barack Obama, former presidents Dr Radhakrishnan, Pranab Mukherjee and others rose from ordinary backgrounds through hard work and a zest for learning. Ahead of Teachers' Day tomorrow, here are a few famous quotes of people who are role models across generations. .

Teachers' Day 2020: Top Quotes, Cards You Can Share

Teachers' Day 2020: Swami Vivekananda was one of the first who introduced Indian culture and tradition to the Western world through his famous speech in 1893 at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Teachers' Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys interacting with students. Since he became the Prime Minister, we have seen his many episodes of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', encouraging students before board examinations.

Teachers' Day 2020: Former President Pranab Mukherjee had once told students that "If someone asked me 'Who is your best teacher? I will perhaps say - 'my best teacher was my mother.'"