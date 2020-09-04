Happy Teachers' Day 2020: These Memes Will Take You On A Trip Down Memory Lane

Teachers' Day 2020: These memes will make you laugh out loud.

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year in India on September 5 - the birth anniversary of the first Vice President of India and exemplary teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers' Day is a day when many students show their appreciation and gratitude to teachers with small gifts, cards and meaningful messages. It's a day when schools organise events for the entertainment of teachers, while students put on plays or 'teach' classes to give their instructors the day off.

For many of us, the days we spent at school have become our fondest memories. The teachers we had in school are responsible for that to a large extent too. This year, Teachers' Day will be celebrated on Saturday. On Teachers' Day, many remember their former teachers by sending them messages and even gifts.

Across the world, there are some things that all students will be able to relate to. Whether it is the dread brought on my a subject you dislike or the anticipation for "free periods" - these are things that every student has experienced. On Teachers' Day 2020, take a trip down memory lane with these memes that hilariously encapsulate some things that are typical to all schools:

Convincing Maths teacher not to take One and only PT period in a week pic.twitter.com/rmxUrhNzMG — Abhisht (@abhishttripathi) July 18, 2019

I finally found Dave the watermelon guy from my childhood math problems pic.twitter.com/hKXaoEjIIK — lam (@lamarroquin16) August 26, 2015

Teacher: Show me your homework.



Me pretending to find my homework fully knowing that I didn't do it: pic.twitter.com/Das8mIsD9l — Asif Ullah (@AsifUllah22) September 1, 2020

when you ask if you can go to the washroom and your teacher says, "I don't know, can you??" pic.twitter.com/HvR9126bWf — sydney (@sydneyklausat) February 3, 2016

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, schools in India have been shut and classes have been moved online. If you want to thank your teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day, here are some thoughtful messages that you can send to them.