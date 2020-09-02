Happy Teachers' Day 2020: 25 wishes you can SMS, WhatsApp your teacher

Happy Teachers Day 2020: It is day to celebrate the bond between teachers and students

Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Teachers and students across the world have a unique bond. Most of us even after finishing school and college remember our favourite teacher. On Teachers' Day we send them emotional messages and thank them for believing in us and guiding us in tough times. A teacher or a mentor may not be restricted to school and college. Anyone may be that person who we can look up to as a role model. Teachers' Day is celebrated across India on September 5, on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar and an exemplary teacher. He was the second president of India.

