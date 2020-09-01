Teachers' Day image: Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary is observed as Teachers' Day

Teachers Day 2020: In India, Teachers' Day is observed on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an exemplary teacher and the second president of India. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a philosopher, scholar and politician who dedicated his life towards education and the youth of the country.

"Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day," Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had said, and the tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day started from 1962 in India, in honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and all the teachers.

Teachers' Day 2020: Know about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan