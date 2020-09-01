Teachers Day 2020: In India, Teachers' Day is observed on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an exemplary teacher and the second president of India. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a philosopher, scholar and politician who dedicated his life towards education and the youth of the country.
"Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day," Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had said, and the tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day started from 1962 in India, in honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and all the teachers.
Teachers' Day 2020: Know about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
- Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in a middle class family in Thiruthani, Tamil Nadu
- He was an outstanding student and studied philosophy at Christian College, Madras
- Dr Radhakrishnan taught at various colleges - from University of Mysore to University of Calcutta
- He was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, Delhi University as well as Banaras Hindu University
- Dr Radhakrishnan was the first Indian to hold a chair at the University of Oxford - the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religion and Ethics (1936-1952)
- In 1930, he was appointed Haskell lecturer in Comparative Religion at the University of Chicago
- Dr Radhakrishnan led the Indian delegation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and was elected chairman of UNESCO's executive board in 1948
- Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country in 1954
- His works include Indian Philosophy, (1923-27), The Philosophy of the Upanishads (1924), An Idealist View of Life (1932), Eastern Religions and Western Thought (1939), and East and West: Some Reflections (1955)
- Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan died on April 16, 1975 in Chennai