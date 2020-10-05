World Teachers' Day: Amid COVID, Teachers Make Sure No One Is Left Behind

World Teachers' Day 2020: October 5 is celebrated every year as World Teachers Day

World Teachers' Day 2020: October 5 is celebrated every year as World Teachers' Day. This Year World Teachers Day assumes huge significance amid the Covid-19 pandemic. World Teachers' Day is a great opportunity to say a big 'thank you' to all the teachers of the world who have gone out of their way to make sure no one is left behind. "In this crisis, teachers have shown, as they have done so often, great leadership and innovation in ensuring that 'Learning Never Stops', that no learner is left behind. Around the world, they have worked individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for their students to allow education to continue. Their role advising on school reopening plans and supporting students with the return to school is just as important": the UNICEF, UNESCO, ILO and Education International said in a joint statement on World Teachers' Day 2020. The UN chief, Antonia Guterres took took to Twitter and wishes teachers across the world.

Happy #WorldTeachersDay!



Teachers play one of the most crucial roles in our societies. We must ensure their work is appreciated and valued accordingly.



My thanks to all educators worldwide for providing knowledge, support and inspiration. pic.twitter.com/vXyu7lFpUH — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 5, 2020

World Teachers' Day 2020: Theme and significance:

This year amid the COVID-19 crisis, the theme of World Teachers' day is - "Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future". The pandemic has added to the challenges of the teachers world wide and the future of millions of children are at stake. Teachers are at the center of it making efforts to make sure that no child is left .

Happy World Teachers' Day 2020!