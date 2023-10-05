World Teachers' Day 2023: Date, Origins, Importance And Theme

World Teachers' Day 2023: The global observance of World Teachers' Day began in 1994.

October 5 is celebrated as World Teachers' Day, as an occasion to honour teachers worldwide and recognise their pivotal role in transforming education and shaping the future of students. It emphasises that a society cannot fully develop without education as its core, and only a civilised society can thrive with a good literacy rate. This comes a month after Teachers' Day was celebrated in India (on September 5) to mark the birth anniversary of the country's second president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

World Teachers' Day 2023 Date

World Teachers' Day is annually celebrated on October 5, marking the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organisation (ILO) and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Recommendation regarding the Status of Teachers. In 1997, this recommendation was expanded to cover educators in higher education. The global observance of World Teachers' Day began in 1994.

This occasion also presents an opportunity to support teachers in fully utilising their skills and passion while envisioning the future of the teaching profession on a global scale. World Teachers' Day is organised with the participation of ILO, UNICEF, and Education International.

Theme for World Teachers' Day

This year, the theme for World Teachers' Day is 'The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage'. The primary objective is to prevent the decline in the number of educators and take steps to increase their presence on the global stage. Additionally, it aims to explore how education systems, societies, communities, and families can recognise, value, and actively support teachers.

Significance of World Teachers' Day

This day holds immense significance because teachers have the potential to bring about transformative and lasting changes in the lives of others, contributing to the establishment of sustainable futures and personal fulfillment. However, the world currently faces an unprecedented shortage of teachers, exacerbated by deteriorating working conditions and status within the profession.