Mumbai Teacher Burns 8-Year-Old's Hand With Candle Over Bad Handwriting

A private tutor in Mumbai's Malad area has been charged after allegedly burning the hand of an 8-year-old student with a candle as punishment for poor handwriting, police said.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 28 at the residence of Rajshree Rathore, a tuition teacher based in JP Decks Building in Malad East.

The victim, Mohammad Hamza Khan, a Class 3 student at Lakshadham School, attended regular evening tuition sessions at Ms Rathore's home from 7 pm to 9 pm. According to the boy's father, Mustakeen Khan, 50, Hamza's sister Rubina dropped him off for the class as usual.

At around 9 pm, Ms Rathore contacted Mr Khan, informing him that Hamza was crying uncontrollably and needed to be picked up immediately. Upon returning home, Hamza revealed that his teacher had held his hand over a lit candle as punishment for his handwriting, resulting in severe burns to his right palm.

Hamza was rushed to a doctor before being transferred to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital (Shatabdi) for further treatment. Following a complaint lodged by Mr Khan, police registered an FIR against Ms Rathore.

Further investigation is underway, police said.