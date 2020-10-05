World Teachers' Day 2020: Inspiring Quotes To Celebrate Your Educators

World Teachers' Day 2020: Here are some inspiring quotes you can send to your teachers.

World Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on October 5. It is a day to celebrate the role of all educators, including teachers, researchers and professors. Also known as International Teachers Day, this day has been celebrated since 1994 to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. The theme for World Teachers' Day 2020 is "Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future". Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrations this year will be held online.

In India, schools and educational institutes were shut earlier this year to slow the spread of the virus. Teachers and professors worked extra hard amid the lockdown to ensure that their students would not suffer. Many heartwarming stories of teachers going the extra mile also emerged during the lockdown - while one strapped a blackboard to his bike and brought the school to students, another fashioned a tripod of sorts out of a hanger so her students could see her work.

World Teachers' Day is the perfect occasion to thank your teachers and instructors for their hard work. Here are some inspiring quotes to celebrate your educators:

"Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual." - APJ Abdul Kalam

"If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society's heroes." - Guy Kawasaki

"Education is not the filling of a pot but the lighting of a fire." - WB Yeats

"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." - William Arthur Ward

"A good teacher is like a candle - it consumes itself to light the way for others."

"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." - Albert Einstein

"It takes a big heart to help shape little minds." - Unknown

"In teaching you cannot see the fruit of a day's work. It is invisible and remains so, maybe for twenty years." - Jacques Barzun

"Teachers, I believe, are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth." - Helen Caldicott

"To me the sole hope of human salvation lies in teaching." - George Bernard Shaw