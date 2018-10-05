World Teachers' Day 2018: 10 Inspiring Quotes To Celebrate Your Educators

World Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Day is celebrated on October 5 every year.
New Delhi: World Teachers' Day, also known as International Teachers' Day, is observed on October 5 every year. World Teachers' Day focuses on "appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world" and to provide an opportunity to address issues related to teachers and teaching. Every year, a theme is chosen by the UNESCO to mark the day. This year's World Teachers' Day theme is : "The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher.
Word Teachers' Day: Here Are 10 Inspiring Quotes To Celebrate Your Educators
"Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honor for me." - APJ Abdul Kalam
"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai
"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." - William Arthur Ward
"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." - Albert Einstein
"The task of the modern educator is not to cut down jungles, but to irrigate deserts." - CS Lewis
"Teach the children so it will not be necessary to teach the adults." - Abraham Lincoln
"I am not a teacher, but an awakener." - Robert Frost
"I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework." - Lily Tomlin
"Those who know, do. Those who understand, teach." Aristotle
"Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges." - Joyce Meyer Happy World Teachers' Day!