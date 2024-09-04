Teachers' Day 2024: Dr Radhakrishnan served as the President of India from 1962 to 1967.

Teachers' Day is celebrated annually across India on September 5. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar, exemplary teacher and politician. Dr Radhakrishnan was also the first Vice President of India and the second President of India. He dedicated his life towards education and shaping up the youth of the country and his contributions in the field of education are exemplary. It was he who suggested to a group of students, who were eager to celebrate his birthday, to observe it as Teachers' Day. So, ever since 1962, schools and higher educational institutions across India observe the day by paying tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and also to all the teachers in the nation who toil to help students learn.

Teachers' Day 2024: 10 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.

The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.

God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, his attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.

True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.

Man is a paradoxical being- the constant glory and scandal of this world.

A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.

It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.

The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate.

God is the soul of all souls - The Supreme Soul - The Supreme Consciousness.

Love thy neighbour as thyself because you are your neighbour. It is illusion that makes you think that your neighbour is someone other than yourself.

Notably, when Dr Radhakrishnan served as the President of India from 1962 to 1967, his students and friends asked him to let them celebrate his birthday on September 5. While he did not agree to a pompous celebration, Dr Radhakrishnan said he would be happier if the day was marked as Teachers' Day. So, since 1962, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September every year.