Teachers' Day 2024: Know Date, History, Significance And More

Teachers' day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

From imparting invaluable knowledge and making learning fun to guiding one towards the right path, a teacher's contribution to one's life is unmatched. So, to honour and celebrate the educators, Teachers' Day is celebrated across India on September 5 every year. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India. Dr Radhakrishnan was also a scholar, teacher and renowned philosopher. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Teachers' Day 2024: History

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was an esteemed educationist. His personality evoked great respect from his students. It was he who suggested to a group of students, who were eager to celebrate his birthday, to observe it as Teachers' Day.

When Dr Radhakrishnan served as the President of India from 1962 to 1967, his students and friends asked him to let them celebrate his birthday on September 5. While he did not agree to a pompous celebration, Dr Radhakrishnan said he would be happier if the day was marked as Teachers' Day.

Also Read | Important Days In September: List Of National And International Events

So, ever since 1962, schools and higher educational institutions across India observe the day by paying tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and also to all the teachers in the nation who toil to help students learn.

Teachers' Day 2024: Significance

Teachers' Day is a day to honour and show gratitude to all educators and teachers who play an important role in shaping the future of their students. Besides providing knowledge and values, teachers guide us through challenges and strengthen our foundation. Teachers shape our future and act as an inspiration for many of us.

Teachers' Day 2024: Celebrations

On this day, schools and high educational institutions across India celebrate Teachers' Day with gaiety and fervour. The day is marked by organising events that highlight their significance and honour their work. Many students present their teachers with a heartfelt note, handmade card or a cake on this day.

The day is also marked by remembering all the great teachers who have left a mark and inspired generations with their work.