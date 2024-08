Important Days In September: List Of National And International Events

There are several national and international events in September 2024.

September, the eighth month of the year, witnesses the celebration of several festivals and remembrance of historical days. From national holidays to international awareness days, the month offers a glimpse into diverse cultures and global issues.

The month is named after the Latin term 'Septem', and is associated with Vulcan, the Roman deity of fire. It is crucial to be informed of the major dates in September to make appropriate plans for the month.

Here's a list of all the important events that will take place in September:

September 1 to 7- National Nutrition Week

September 2- World Coconut Day

September 3- Skyscraper Day

September 5- Teacher's Day, International Day of Charity

September 7- Ganesh Chaturthi

September 8- Grandparents Day, International Literacy Day, World Physical Therapy Day

September 10- World Suicide Prevention Day

September 11- 9/11 Remembrance Day, Digvijay Diwas

September 13- International Chocolate Day

September 14- Hindi Diwas

September 15- Engineer's Day, International Day of Democracy, Onam

September 16- Malaysia Day, World Ozone Day

September 17- Eid Milad un-Nabi

September 21- International Day of Peace, World Alzheimer's Day

September 22- World Rhino Day, World Rivers Day, National Daughters Day

September 23- International Day of Sign Languages

September 25- Antyodaya Diwas

September 26- World Contraception Day, World Environmental Health Day

September 27- World Tourism Day

September 28- World Rabies Day, National Sons Day

September 29- World Heart Day

September 30- International Translation Day

