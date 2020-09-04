Happy Teachers' Day 2020: The Unique Bond Between Teachers And Students

Happy Teachers' Day Image: India celebrates Teachers' Day on Dr Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary

Happy Teachers' Day 2020: India will celebrate Teachers' Day on Saturday. The day is exciting for students and teachers in different ways. Many schools allow students to come in fancy dresses, fetes and cultural events are held. School authorities also organise a day out for teachers and gifts are distributed. Teachers and students share a unique bond, which has a deep impact in our lives. On Teachers' Day, students - young and old - send cards, gifts and remember their teachers with love and fondness.

Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Wishes, Cards, Gifts, SMS And WhatsApp Status

Happy Teachers' Day wishes you can send to your teachers

Sir, you have encouraged me at every step and been my strongest pillar of support. Thank you for everything. Happy Teachers' Day!

It is because of you that I am a strong and confident person today. I respect you so much! Happy Teachers' Day!

You are the most lovable teacher I have ever seen. I miss you so much! Happy Teachers' Day!

I am extremely lucky to have you as my teacher in life. I will never forget your gentle smile! Happy Teachers' Day 2020!

What makes you special is your unwavering faith in me. It's because of your trust in me that I have grown up to be a capable person. Happy Teachers' Day 2020!

Wish you a very Happy Teachers' Day ma'am. I pray to God that you are healthy and happy! Enjoy your day!

Wishing you lots of happiness, you are an amazing teacher. Happy Teachers' Day!

Dear sir, you are my inspiration and I have learnt so much from you. Happy Teachers' Day!

Dear teacher, you are a blessing in my life. What would I do without you. Thank you! Happy Teachers' Day!

Happy Teachers' Day 2020!