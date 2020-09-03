Teachers' Day 2020: Memorable Quotes From 'Mukherjee Sir's' Classroom

Happy Teachers' Day 2020: India celebrates Teachers' Day every year on September 5, the birth anniversary of a scholar and exemplary teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Ahead of Teachers' Day, former president Pranab Mukerjee, enjoyed interacting with students. Before Teachers' Day in 2015, he took a class at a government school in Delhi, after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested him. The former president told the students, "Here I am no longer a president or a minister, I am your 'Mukherjee Sir'. I will be very happy if you call me 'Mukherjee Sir'."
Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Memorable quotes of 'Mukherjee Sir'
- "I was not a very bright student but I had to work very hard because ours was an extremely poor and backward area. My district had a population of a little more than a million but there were only 14 High Schools"
- "From my house, my school was five kilometre away...no question of roads...we had to walk through paddy fields. During rains it was very difficult - particularly in July, August and September"
- "I used to wrap a coarse towel around my waist. In another coarse towel I would wrap my pant, shirt and books, and tied it to my head."
- "We used to read under kerosene lamps and hardly there were any desks; we sat on mats. In college, classrooms were more or less well equipped"
- "My mother used to tell me 'you have no option...if you don't have an option, don't grumble and work hard'..."
- "If someone asked me 'Who is your best teacher? I will perhaps say - 'my best teacher was my mother.'"
- "As Indians, we must, of course, learn from the past; but we must remain focused on the future. In my view, education is the true alchemy that can bring India its next golden age"
- "Students should show utmost respect and devotion to teachers who in turn must dedicate themselves to the service of their students"
- "Democracy gives support to common people to fulfil their aspirations and in post independent India we have nurtured democracy"
- "A village boy - in 1946 wading through waist deep water - would reach his school, wrapping a coarse towel on his head. It is because of democracy he could reach Raisina Hills"
Former President Pranab Mukherjee died on August 31 of multiple ailments. The 84-year-old leader was in the hospital for 20 days.