Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Wishes, Wallpapers, Images And Greeting Cards

Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Today is Teachers' Day! September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher, academician and the second president of India. In India, a teacher or a guru is a very special person. The country has a rich tradition of guru-shishya parampara or the tradition of the unique relationship between a teacher and the student. This relationship goes beyond the classroom and has a deep impact in our lives. On Teachers' Day, students - young and old - send cards, gifts and remember their teachers with love and fondness.

Wishing you lots of happiness, you are an amazing teacher. Happy Teachers' Day!

Dear sir, you are my inspiration and I have learnt so much from you. Happy Teachers' Day!

Dear teacher, you are a blessing in my life. What would I do without you. Thank you! Happy Teachers' Day!

You are the most lovable teacher I have ever seen. I miss you so much! Happy Teachers' Day!

I am extremely lucky to have you as my teacher in life. I will never forget your gentle smile! Happy Teachers' Day 2020!

Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Fun and games

Make a video wishing your teacher and WhatApp her

Draw 'World's Best Teacher' certificate for your favourite teacher and send it to her

Make 'Happy Teachers' Day' greetings cards. Click here to see 25 wishes and messages

Write and recite a nice 'Thank you' poem for your teacher

If some of you love to dance; perform for your teacher online

You can just be silly and do a funny skit - on Teachers' Day you can get away with it!

Many academicians, scientists and world leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US president, Barack Obama, former presidents Dr Radhakrishnan, Pranab Mukherjee and others rose from ordinary backgrounds through hard work and a zest for learning. Here are a few famous quotes of people who are role models across generations.

Have a great Teachers' Day 2020!